Calls for professionalisation of women’s football as league resumes

The sixth edition of the Women’s National League, the Hollywoodbets Super League, was launched at the South African Football Association’s headquarters in Johannesburg today.

While still a semi-professional competition, it continues to strive to make local women’s football a more professional outfit soon.

The Women’s Super League has grown in popularity and quality since its inception in 2019.

And for Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis, it’s time that the league becomes more professional for South Africa to remain competitive at the highest level internationally.

“Come 2027, we don’t want to be speaking the same language. Come 2027, we want to go beyond where we have gone. And try to win it, you have got to be ambitious. I thought if we look back at the World Cup it was there for the taking. If we look at the outcomes, you could not predict a result. I think if we had taken our chances against the Netherlands, we would be talking about something different now. Their goalkeeper gets player of the match, it tells how well we played,” says Ellis.

“So, professionalising the game is got to be key, but we also have to make sure that there are levels below because we have to have that development going. The Sasol League has been the breeding ground; now players are coming from the Sasol League going into Hollywoodbets Super League. But there’s got to be something extra. You can’t have players still working 9 to 5 then going to training or the club trains late because the majority of the players are working. We got to look at making it professional, not just for players but the national team.”

Two new teams, Lindelani FC Women and Fort Hare, will join the ranks this year. And Menzi Ngcobo of title sponsor HollywoodBets is committed to taking local women’s football to the next level.

“What is the best commercial model for women’s football and that broadcasting? If we can have more games on television and more games on television to a wider audience, that can start attracting more sponsors. More sponsors, more partners, equals more money. More sponsors, more partners, and more money equals more improvement. The standard and the level at which these clubs are being administered are an approach we want to pursue. We want to have workshops with the teams; we want to have workshops with the association, but one of our big goals over the next two to three years is to try and see if we can’t step up the commercial endeavors of the league to have 24-hour athletes.”

With Banyana Banyana progressing to the Round of 16 in last year’s Women’s World Cup and now on the cusp of Olympic qualification, SAFA agrees that a fully professional women’s league must be established sooner rather than later.

“I think now with what coach Desiree and Banyana Banyana have done, I don’t think we are really far. You heard, Hollywood Bets really also wants to push that narrative because it’s the right thing to do that can only help us. We have seen how a strong professional local league in South Africa has helped Bafana Bafana finish third in the Afcon. Banyana Banyana are already the African Champions. So, it’s important that as we fight to get to the Olympics next year, the league is a professional. I think it’s just around the corner,” says SAFA Technical Director Walter Steeenbok.

The action gets underway this weekend, with six fixtures around the country on Saturday, while defending champions, Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies lock horns with Royal AM at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Sunday.

