Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu says history will judge the party harshly if its planned national shutdown is unsuccessful.

The party has announced it will hold a national shutdown on the 20th of March to protest the continuing load shedding and call for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down.

Shivhambu was speaking at the EFF Limpopo meeting in Nirvana, Polokwane, on Sunday.

Shivambu has rallied the EFF members to roll up their sleeves and mobilise millions of citizens to join the national shutdown. He says the shutdown is the only platform for people to express their frustration against what he calls a “failing government”.

Shivambu has blamed the country’s current poor economic condition on what he terms the deplorable leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“It is a do or die, fighters. If we do not shut down this country and this province, they will say we are a mickey mouse organisation even if their shutdown did not have any impact, businesses must not operate, schools must not operate and all shopping malls must be closed,” says Shivambu.

Shivambu remains unwavering in his belief that ongoing high levels of load shedding are a deliberate move by government to collapse Eskom. He says this is a political ploy to enforce privatisation of the company.

“It is a political decision of the current government because they want to paint a picture that Eskom is incapable so that they can privatise it and give it to their friends,” Shivambu insists.

EFF vows to disrupt SONA

Meanwhile, Shivambu says the EFF has vowed to disrupt President Ramaphosa’s State Of The Nation Address on Thursday.

“We are going to the parliament on the 6th of February for the SONA speech you will see what we are going to do there. We are not going to allow Ramaphosa to address the SONA because he is a criminal,” Shivambu elaborates.

Shivambu has also confirmed that plans to celebrate the EFF’s ten years anniversary are underway.