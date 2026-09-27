Calls for life sentence for suspect linked to Thembisa woman’s murder

Loved ones of Ntombifuthu Nxumalo, whose body was discovered on Saturday morning, are calling for a life sentence for the suspect arrested for her murder.

Her body was found at the Mooifontein Cemetery in Thembisa in Ekurhuleni.

Police believe she could have been stoned to death.

Nxumalo is one of eleven women who were found murdered in Ekurhuleni and Soweto since July.

BREAKING NEWS | Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of a woman whose body was discovered at Mooifontein Cemetery in Tembisa on Saturday morning. Acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane,… pic.twitter.com/aUJSBmARh5 — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 27, 2026

Nxumalo’s friend, Mamsi Ntuli, says she is struggling to come to terms with the death of her friend.

“Ntombifuthi’s death is a very painful one. When I heard yesterday that a body of a female was found at the graveyard, I did not want to go, but I’m at ease now that the suspect has been caught. He should be given a life sentence.”

VIDEO | Suspect arrested after discovery of a woman’s body outside the Mooifontein Cemetery: