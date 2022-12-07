The “Her Rights Initiative” has released an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa asking him to institute fair and adequate compensation to black HIV-positive women, who are victims of forced sterilisation.

The letter was read out at a press conference in Sandton. The organisation says the letter is in line with the recommendations of a report released by the Commission for Gender Equality confirming forced sterilisation of women in South Africa.

The open letter calls for immediate mental health treatment and treatment of side effects and complications as a result of the forced sterilisations.

Member of the initiative Lukhanye Sikukula says, “The impact of forced sterilisation of women cannot be underestimated. Many of the women suffer severe depression and anxiety along with the psychological impact of not being able to conceive. Some of the women were not even aware that they were sterilised. HIV-positive women are already vulnerable to domestic violence and other abuse. After being sterilised and no longer able to have children, some were divorced, some had lobola revoked and others beaten by their husbands and shunned by their family and communities.”

“Her Rights Initiative” Founder, Dr Promise Mthembu, who is also a victim of forced sterilisation, says despite the Commission for Gender Equality releasing a report on the impact of forced sterilisation in the country, the recommendations have not been implemented by government.

Mthembu says the issue of forced sterilisation in South Africa has also gained international attention.

“There was a CGE for 5 years, prior to that; we worked on the issue for 4 years. The report came out. On November 16th, SA was reporting to the UN, on the progress we have made on implementing the universal human rights declaration. There was a question posed to SA, what is the SA government doing to stop forced sterilisation of black, poor and young women. Forced sterilisation is defined under international law as torture.”

Harmful practice of forced sterilisation: Tamara Mathebula