Phoenix Child Welfare is urging communities to end the silence and to confront the cycle of child abuse.

This comes after allegations of child abuse have emerged following the death of an eight-year-old girl from Trentcroft in Phoenix north of Durban.

The child died last week after sustaining third degree burns while she was locked inside a tuckshop for hours.

Director of the Phoenix Child Welfare, Aroona Chetty says social workers are investigating the matter.

Chetty says, “We were very saddened to hear about this because this matter came to us after she got burnt and my social worker has been investigating and even visited her in hospital. I know in the weekend she died somehow. I was really upset about this. We don’t want any child to have to go through this. If neighbours and the community are aware of the children that are abused, they need to call the police or call the child welfare.”

