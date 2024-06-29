Call to protect African Penguins as extinction threat looms

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB) and Bird Life South Africa are calling on marine life authorities to take action to protect the life of African Penguins.

This as they are predicted to be extinct by 2035.

SANCCOB says its numbers have dwindled by 99% over the past 40 years.

Bird Life South Africa and SANCCOB commissioned a sculpture of 40 sand penguins at Big Bay Beach, Cape Town, to raise awareness about the species.

SANCCOB Clinical Veterinarian, Dr David Roberts says, “The protected areas are not big enough. An international panel of scientists has been put together to describe how, and what areas need to be protected, as well as the actual impact on the penguin population. We would like to see the correct areas being protected, in order to make an impact before the penguin extinction becomes irreversible.”

VIDEO| African Penguins face extinction: