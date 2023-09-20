Call for swift arrest of suspect in murder of 7-year-old KZN boy

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Department of Social Development in KwaZulu-Natal has called for the swift arrest of a man believed to be behind the murder of a seven-year-old boy in Ezenketheni in Pietermaritzburg, in the province’s midlands.

The little boy, who had been reported missing on Thursday, was found dead with multiple stab wounds in the suspect’s shack last night.

Provincial police have launched a manhunt for the suspect, who has since fled, and is known to the family.

The Department’s spokesperson, Mhlabunzima Memela says they have pledged psychosocial support for the victim’s family.

“We are very much concerned about the violation of children’s rights. We hope that as soon as possible the man will be found and arrested. The MEC for Social Development Mbali Shinga has sent her heartfelt condolences to the family and has also dispatched a team of social workers to provide psychosocial support and they will remain with the family until the family finalises their send of, of their little one.”