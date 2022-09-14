The Leader of the All Basotho Convention party, Nkaku Kabi has called on people from Lesotho and South Africa to work together so that suspects linked to the Soweto tavern shooting in July are apprehended.

Nkaku Kabi’s interview below:

Fifteen people were shot and killed by unknown people. It is alleged that those who were involved in the incident are currently in Lesotho and Kabi says they must be brought back to South Africa to face the might of the law.

The death toll from the shooting incident at the Mdlalose Tavern at Nomzamo Informal Settlement in Soweto rises to 15:

Some of those who are wanted in South Africa are members of the ABC Party of Lesotho. In an exclusive interview with SABC News, Nkaku says his party does not support criminality and people should respect the laws of countries where they are.

“We just wish the South African government through SAPS and all the relevant departments and the Lesotho counterparts they get deeper into this so that anybody who was involved in activities like this they face the law. I think we have intelligence in South Africa and Lesotho, they know much better than we could know. The issue of guns, we have to stand up and make sure these countries are governable,” adds Nkaku.

Lesotho Government investigating allegations of Basotho Nationals committing crimes in South Africa: