Call for MPs with integrity to serve judicial commissions

Judges Matter had called for Parliament to elect MPs with integrity to serve on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and the Magistrate’s Commission.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has nominated impeached Judge President Dr John Hlophe while the ANC has nominated Soviet Lekganyane and Fasiha Hassan.

The DA has nominated Glynnis Breytenbach while Athol Trollip has been nominated for ActionSA and Julius Malema has been nominated for the EFF.

Research and Advocacy Officer at Judges Matter, Mbekezeli Benjamin says Parliament must come to the party.

“For several years, Judges Matter has called for a code of conduct to be developed for both the Judicial Service Commission and the Magistrates Commission. The code must hold commissioners to high ethical standards with the option of recalling them should the commissioner fail to uphold the code. But while that process is under way, Parliament needs to come to the party and select only those members who will meet high ethical standards. An obvious disqualifier is anyone who has been found guilty or has been implicated in serious ethical misconduct. MPs do not represent their jackets and the commissions; they represent the people of South Africa and its time that Parliament play its role.”