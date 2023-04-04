The South African Communist Party (SACP) is calling for an inquest into the assassination of the party’s late leader Chris Hani. The organisation say this will reveal the whole truth behind Hani’s murder and help to arrest other people who were involved in his assassination.

This comes as the country prepares to mark the brutal killing of Hani on the 10th of April in 1993.

Polish-born Janusz Walus was convicted for Hani’s murder and sentenced to life imprisonment and was released on parole last year.

SACP Central Committee Member Tinyiko Ntini, who took this initiative, says there are more hidden truths which can only be revealed through an inquest.

“We are saying the truth is not out there. Yes, Walus was a trigger man and an assassin, but clearly, he was just the person who pulled the trigger and that’s our conviction and it is in that matter that if the inquest is opened, we will be able to get to the details of all these issues. That’s why we intensify our call for the inquest to be opened into the death of comrade Chris Hani.”

Janusz Walus Parole | Chris Hani’s wife Limpho Hani reacts:



SACP General Secretary Solly Mapaila says plans are afoot for the 30th anniversary of the commemoration of the death of their former General Secretary, Chris Hani, next Monday.

