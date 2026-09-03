Call for compliance operations aiming at foreign-owned businesses

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli is calling for province-wide compliance operations targeting undocumented migrants and foreign-owned businesses.

This follows a joint operation in Pietermaritzburg where 29 undocumented migrants were arrested.

Officials also uncovered businesses allegedly paying workers as little as R100 a day.

Ntuli says the aim is to deal with illegal immigration and non-compliance with labour laws.

“There are two, in fact, areas of focus. One is the issue of the migration, which is illegal, and also the issue of compliance in shops. That was, in fact, an unfortunate discovery that people are working 6 to 6 and they earn only R100 a month, which cannot, in fact, support themselves. Fortunately, we were with the Department of Employment and Labour, which has a responsibility to inspect and take decisions on such occurrences,” says Ntuli.