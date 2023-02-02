Animal welfare organisation Four Paws South Africa says it is concerned about the increase in big cat farming and its commercialisation in the country.

This comes as the Edenvale SPCA in Gauteng is searching for a nine-month old tiger which is on the loose.

There are conflicting reports about the whereabouts of the animal, with a private security company claiming to have captured and relocated the cub.

The SPCA, however, says there isn’t any proof provided by the company.

It is the second tiger which escaped in the province in less than a month.

Sheba, an eight-year-old tigress, was shot dead after being on the loose for five days.

Four Paws spokesperson Elize Parker is calling on government to ban the private keeping of big cats and its commercialisation.

“We are saddened by the killing of Sheba but also the escape of the 9-month-old animal. This is an issue that should never have the opportunity to pose a risk to animals or to humans. The cats in private keeping is a serious problem, one is of the risk to the wildlife and public safety.”