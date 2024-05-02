Call for national dialogue on SA’s challenges gets support

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Public Service Commission Chair, Professor Somadoda Fikeni, says he supports the former president Thabo Mbeki’s call for a national dialogue on the country’s challenges.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he also supports Mbeki’s call for the dialogue after this month’s elections.

Fikeni says he believes that a cluster of people representing different interests should lead the dialogue.

“It would help also to improve the external role players such as the UN. You know agencies to say you have had experiences in different places. There’s nothing that hurts in bringing people who have been facilitating such social compass as well as such dialogues in post -conflict situations.”

“In essence, the deep divisions that we have where the social class of political and so forth, are so deep that levels of trust are so low,” adds Fikeni.

Mbeki calls for SA dialogue to address current challenges