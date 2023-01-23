A 72-year-old gunman killed himself when approached by police on Sunday, about 12 hours after he had carried out a Lunar New Year massacre at a dance club that left 10 people dead and another 10 wounded.

The gunman tried to carry out another shooting at a separate club just minutes after the first one on Saturday night, but authorities said two bystanders wrestled the man’s weapon away from him before any shots could be fired. He fled that scene.

Meanwhile, California authorities set up a family reunion center in Monterey Park on Sunday to provide help and assistance to families.

Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff Miguel Meza said volunteers and professionals are available to provide comfort, counseling and any other services families of the victims may need.

Monterey Park is around 11 km from downtown Los Angeles. About two-thirds of its residents are Asian, according to US Census data, and the city is known for its many Chinese restaurants and groceries.

The suspect entered the ballroom dance venue and opened fire. The shooting site was near the Lunar New Year festival.

Mass shootings are recurrent in the United States, and the attack in Monterey Park was the deadliest since May 2022, when a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at a school in Uvalde, Texas.

he deadliest shooting in California history was in 1984 when a gunman killed 21 people at a McDonald’s restaurant in San Ysidro, near San Diego.