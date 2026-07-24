CAF proposed inter-club expansion heads to Exco

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) President, Patrice Motsepe, has confirmed that they have received a proposal from the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) to expand the CAF Inter-Club competitions, and that the matter will be tabled before the next CAF Executive Committee (EXCO) meeting.

This has been a dominant story in North Africa for the past few weeks, following the non-qualification of record 12-time African champions Al Ahly for the continent’s premium club competition, the African Champions League.

With the CAF club calendar already released for this season, it’s highly unlikely that the implementation of this proposal, if approved, will be for this season.

“I think if we receive it, we could look at it and discuss within EXCO, and EXCO is the most operative and the most senior body in CAF, and we have a duty to look at every proposal and make decisions based on what’s in the best interest of football,” says Motsepe.

“Decisions like this have to be looked at by EXCO, and EXCO has to take the decision, and we have a duty to look at every proposal we receive. So, the secretary general is not here; that proposal will be submitted to EXCO to look at and to make decisions based on what’s in the best interest of football. It’s our duty to do that.”

CAF is expected to have its next EXCO meeting on the sidelines of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco this month or the following month. Motsepe says any plan that will improve African football on and off the field, especially competitively and commercially, has to be considered.

“We have to follow the rules; we’ve got to follow the regulations, and I can assure you that the decisions that have been taken at the interclub level that’s focusing on those issues that you’ve raised,” he explains.

“Club football is the backbone of African football, and good progress is being made, and I think announcements will be made in due course.”