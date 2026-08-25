Cachalia pleased with progress in former Knysna Mayor’s murder probe

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia says he is pleased with the progress of the team that is investigating the murders of former Knysna Mayor Aubrey Tsengwa and two others in the Western Cape town.

Cachalia visited the families of the deceased on Tuesday.

WATCH | Western Cape Police Commissioner General Sizakhele Dyantyi says probes relating to the Knysna murders are ongoing, adding that more people are likely to be arrested. At least three suspects appeared briefly in the Knysna Magistrate’s Court today, in connection with the… pic.twitter.com/lhDYp9PUwU — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 24, 2026

Tsengwa was shot dead last Wednesday night, while former African National Congress (ANC) ward seven councillor Mandla Matiwane and taxi boss, Mandla Tyololo, were gunned down the next evening.

Cachalia says he is pleased that three suspects were arrested and have appeared in court whilst one more is still being processed in connection with Tsengwa’s murder.

“I met with the investigation team, the detectives that are investigating this case. I was assured that it is an effective team. They know what they are doing, they are following leads and already arrested three suspects who appeared in court yesterday. I was accompanied by General Mkhwanazi who has a national responsibility for dealing with organised crime and he was here to ensure that the team is properly supported at national level. ”

VIDEO | Fourth suspect processed in Tsenwa murder case