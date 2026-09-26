Cachalia inspects GBV support services in Ekurhuleni oversight visit

Acting Minister of Police, Firoz Cachalia, has conducted an oversight visit to police stations in Ekurhuleni.

The aim of Friday night’s visit was to assess operational readiness and address the area’s recent surge in Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) cases.

Acting Minister of Police, Firoz Cachalia has conducted an oversight visit to police stations in Ekurhuleni. The aim of the visit was to assess operational readiness and address the area’s recent surge in gender-based violence and femicide cases#MorningLive#SABCNews — SABCNews_MorningLive (@MorningLiveSABC) September 26, 2026

Ekurhuleni is in the spotlight after the bodies of several women were found in the area.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale accompanied Cachalia. They visited Kempton Park and the Tembisa police stations where they were briefed on a number of challenges.

The Police Ministry’s spokesperson, Kamogelo Mogotsi, says the oversight visit also placed particular focus on GBVF and the support provided to victims.

“This is against the backdrop of the recent tragedies in Ekurhuleni, including the discovery of 10 bodies. The Acting Minister inspected the GBV desks and victim-friendly rooms at the police stations. The delegation engaged directly with officials responsible for assisting and supporting victims to understand the challenges they face and the resources required to provide effective and dignified services.”

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