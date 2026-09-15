Cachalia, Dimpane to meet investigators over discovery of bodies

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia and Acting National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane are expected to meet with the investigating team on Tuesday afternoon that is looking into the discovery of women’s bodies around the Kempton Park vicinity.

Police say the meeting will provide a detailed briefing on the progress of the investigation, the evidence gathered thus far and measures being taken to identify and apprehend those responsible.

This comes as another woman’s body was found in Kwa-Thema, Springs in Ekurhuleni on Tuesday morning, bringing to six the number of women’s bodies found in Ekurhuleni since July this year.

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Police Ministry spokesperson Kamogelo Mogotsi says, “The discovery of multiple women murdered in the Kempton Park area is deeply disturbing. While the investigation must establish whether these cases are linked, the possibility that a perpetrator or perpetrators may be targeting women demands our urgent and determined attention.”

“The meeting with the investigating team will provide an opportunity to assess the progress of the investigation and ensure that all necessary resources and operational support are being brought to bear. We appeal to anyone with information that may assist the investigation to come forward through the appropriate police channels.”

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