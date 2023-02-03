Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele says Cabinet has sought legal advice on the declaration of a national state of disaster over the energy crisis.

A two-day Cabinet Lekgotla, which is focusing on the country’s energy crisis, will continue in Pretoria on Friday.

The African National Congress (ANC) NEC lekgotla recently resolved to request that the declaration be made through its deployees in government.

Gungubele explains what other issues will be discussed at the Cabinet lekgotla: “There’s a global problem in terms of inflation which has got implications for our economy. There’s an energy crisis that we are dealing with, issues of crime, poverty, unemployment and so on, especially the profile of unemployment that affects more young people. So, this lekgotla is going to analyse our performance.”

