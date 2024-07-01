Cabinet paves way for govt to start delivering services: Steenhuisen

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The newly appointed Agriculture Minister and Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen says the announcement of the new cabinet by President Cyril Ramaphosa last night, paves the way for government to start working on service delivery.

Steenhuisen was appointed to his portfolio as part of the Government of National Unity(GNU).

He says in this new configuration, his party would be represented across all clusters.

Steenhuisen says, “The appointment of cabinet, and the agreement between the two- biggest parties inside the government of national unity, paves the way for us to now start delivering for the people of South Africa.”

“The DA has taken up the following portfolios in cabinet, Agriculture, Basic Education, Public Works and Infrastructure, Forestry, Fisheries, and Environment, Home Affairs, as well as Communications and Digital Technologies. The DA further assumed deputy minister posts,” he adds.

VIDEO: DA leader John Steenhuisen briefing on Cabinet announcement: