Five municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal will hold by-elections on Wednesday.

Three out of five wards that will be contested in the province became vacant after a councillor died.

Ward 10 in the uMdoni Municipality on the south coast became vacant after the councillor resigned. It was previously held by the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Ward 11 in the uMsinga Municipality and Ward 13 in AbaQulusi, both previously represented by the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), became vacant following a councillor’s death.

These by-elections will prove to be a test of the recently announced working partnership proposed by the IFP and the DA in the province.

The parties have announced they will join forces against the African National Congress.

Meanwhile, a total of nine by-elections will take place nationally in the Eastern Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.