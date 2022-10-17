The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) in the North West has announced a date for the highly contested by-elections in the beleaguered Lichtenburg-based Ditsobotla Local Municipality.

The by-elections are a result of the dissolution last month of the municipal council by the North West provincial executive council.

The council was reportedly dysfunctional and unable to execute its constitutional obligations. The IEC says the by-elections are scheduled for the 14th of December, while voter registration will be the last weekend of this month.

IEC Provincial Electoral Officer, Dr Tumelontle Thiba explains, “The Ditsobotla local municipality by-elections are scheduled for December 14th. We are looking at a voter population of 68 thousand 722 spread over 20 wards and 100 voting districts. We expect a turnout of about 25% which would be just below 20 thousand voters in total.”

Political Analyst from North West University, Professor Andre Duvenhage, believes the by-elections will be highly contested, saying the ANC might not achieve an outright majority.

“To me, it is not clear that there are going to achieve an absolute majority. What will, however, be very interesting is to see if the EFF can capitalise on the situation. It will also be a big challenge for the Democratic Alliance to establish themselves here. I believe that Freedom Front Plus will make some inroads specifically among the whites supporters,” says Duvenhage.

Meanwhile, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) announced that it will chair the Association of World Electoral bodies for the next two years, as the Commission prepares to host the 5th General Assembly of electoral bodies.

