Voting has started in the by-elections in Ditsobotla in North West. The Lichtenburg-based Ditsobotla Local Municipality was dissolved after it was found that the council was not holding meetings.

Before the dissolution, Ditsobotla had two mayors, two speakers and two municipal managers, who were aligned to separate factions in the municipal council.

Voting stations have been opened and the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) staff members as well as party agents are also present at the stations.

#DITSOBOTLA People are already on a queue at a voting station in Lichtenburg, to cast their votes in the Ditsobotla by-elections. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/bu9B7dL881 — Itumeleng Kgajane (@ikgajane) December 14, 2022

At some voting stations, there were no people waiting on queues before seven O’clock. At Laerskool Burgersdorp in Lichtenburg, one of the stations with a high number of registered voters, a group of less than ten people were already on the queue to cast their votes.

Different political parties have stalls outside the polling station. All this, is as political parties fight for the 20 wards and 19 Proportional Representation seats.

