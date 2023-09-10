The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government has announced that the funeral service of Traditional Prime Minister of the Zulu Nation Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi will be held on Friday.

The provincial government issued a statement saying the announcement was made by the family following a meeting earlier this afternoon.

The statement further says, “The Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Nomusa Dube-Ncube has confirmed that there is ongoing communication with the Presidency on the funeral arrangements. The Premier stated that the funeral service and the associated ceremonial logistics will be communicated in due course.”

Buthelezi passed away at the age 95 at his homestead of KwaPhindangene at Mahlabathini area near Ulundi in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The Buthelezi family thanked South Africans from all walks of life for the outpouring of messages of condolences as they mourn the sad passing of the family head.

Below is a timeline of Buthelezi’s life:

<br />