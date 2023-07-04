AmaZulu Traditional Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has reiterated that his relationship with King Misuzulu kaZwelithini remains intact.

In a statement, Buthelezi says there is no growing rift. This follows conflicting messages around the health of the Zulu Monarch at the weekend when Buthelezi released a statement stating that the King had been admitted to a hospital in Eswatini.

Thereafter, the King’s Head of Communications Prince Africa Zulu disputed Buthelelezi’s version of events, saying the King was undergoing a routine check-up and visiting family in Eswatini.

In this latest statement, Buthelezi says there will be disagreements on matters from time to time as is the case with any family but that there is no growing rift between himself and the King.

“I would like to emphasise that as far as I’m concerned I’m not aware of any quarrel or rift between me and the King. The King did say that we need to sit and talk and I welcome that, that the King found it necessary for us to sit down and talk about anything because between me and himself, I as his Prime Minister and he is my King,” Buthelezi elaborates.