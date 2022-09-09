Traditional Prime Minister to the AmaZulu Kingdom, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

Buthelezi, delivering a message of condolence on behalf of AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini and the Zulu Royal Family, said Queen Elizabeth II reigned with true dignity.

“My personal condolences are with His Royal Highness, the Prince of Wales with whom I have shared a treasured friendship over many years. I have been honoured to be hosted by His Royal Highness and her Highness and we have hosted them in Ulundi. I have always admired his principled approach to his duties and his people. Her reign was both long and laudable. Her genuine care and concern for her people shall never be forgotten.” added Buthelezi.

Meanwhile, the Congress of Traditional Leaders (CONTRALESA) President, Kgoshi Lameck Mokoena, said other governments must emulate how the British government took care of the royal family.

Mokoena added that the Queen of England loved and cared for her people, he says the passing on of the Queen of England came as a shock to many of the royal leaders.

“On behalf of the National Executive Committee of Contralesa and the entire membership we want to send our heartfelt condolences to the royal family and the British people. The British government had high regard for their Queen hence they were not ashamed to take care of them financial and otherwise something that is unheard of in my own country. We will miss her humility, her kindness and love for her people, we so wish other government can emulate what the British government was doing to the Royal family. May her soul rest in peace.”