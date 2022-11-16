Businessman Patrice Motsepe has declined to comment on whether or not he plans to stand for the position of African National Congress (ANC) president.

A branch in Limpopo has put forward Motsepe’s name to contest for the position against the party president, Cyril Ramaphosa, and former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, are also in the race for the position.

During a meeting he had with traditional and religious leaders in Sandton on Tuesday, Motsepe told SABC News that he remains confident that ANC’s National Elective Conference next month will be a success.

Watershed conference

The ANC says its National Conference at NASREC from the 16th of December will be a watershed moment.

The party says it comes at a time when the country is facing severe challenges and declining ANC electoral support.

Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile delivered the post National Executive Committee NEC statement at Luthuli House in Johannesburg on Sunday.

“The 55th National Elective Conference comes at a time when the country and the movement faces severe challenges in a global time of uncertainty. The achievements of a democracy are under strain and ANC electoral support has declined. It will therefore be a watershed conference for the movement to ensure that it revitalises itself to intensify the pursuit of a non-racial, non-sexist , democratic and prosperous society.”