Businessman Mudzinganyama hands himself over, released on warning

Deputy National Police Commissioner Tebello Mosiliki has confirmed that businessman Lawrence Mudzinganyama handed himself over to the Randburg Police Station in Johannesburg and has been released on warning.

Mudzinganyama is facing an intimidation charge after a video of him allegedly threatening women during an altercation at a Sandton restaurant went viral.

He is expected to appear in court on the 1st of October.

Mosiliki says investigations are continuing and that the circulation of the video does not replace the required legal process.

“We can confirm that Lawrence handed himself over to Randburg police and he was arrested and subsequently released on a warning to appear before the court on the 1st of October, 2026. The reason for this is because we are still hard at work to conduct further investigation and to take all necessary statements that are required. I did indicate that we want to collect as far evidence as possible so that when we go to court, we do not come back to further investigate. Once the investigation is concluded, the docket will be submitted to court before the senior public prosecutor to make a decision. There is a prosecutorial led investigation, and the matter was discussed with prosecutor this morning.”