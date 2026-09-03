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Businessman arrested in connection with R16m Emfuleni fleet tender

  • [FILE] A person in handcuffs following an arrest.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
SABC News

A local businessman has been arrested in Pretoria by the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) in connection with the R16 million Emfuleni Local Municipality’s “ghost fleet” scandal.

The man was taken into custody at a Pretoria mall following an investigation into a controversial multimillion contract awarded to his company.

The tender was meant to supply the Emfuleni Local Municipality with 18 vehicles; including trucks, bakkies and graders.

However, investigators allege that only a fraction of the fleet was delivered, leaving the rest missing or unaccounted for.

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