Illegal dumping along the bank of the Umgeni River, in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), as well as alien invasive plants have become a problem.

Businesses operating alongside the river are now spearheading a week-long river clean-up campaign, together with non-profit organisation Adopt-a-River, to eradicate illegal dumping in the area.

World Cleanup Day and International Coastal Cleanup Day

The campaign coincides with the celebration of World Clean-up Day on Saturday.

A member of Adopt-a-River, Alize Mpukwana says teams will work together to clean up dumped waste and to also restore the land and put in place measures to prevent further dumping.

“We just kicked off a very important campaign. Since this week, we’re celebrating coastal clean up week. We decided we tackle illegal dumping issue that has been going on along Umgeni river or the Springfield area. And we are working together with the companies that are along that river because they saw a need and saw people dumping daily where trucks come in and dump behind their companies,” says Mpukwana.

