Businesses, residents left without services in embattled Thabazimbi

Political instability at the hung Thabazimbi Local Municipality in Limpopo continues to negatively affect businesses in the mining town.

Businesses say municipal workers, who are currently on a go-slow, have left the town without services such as maintenance of sewage pipelines and garbage collection. They say this ultimately affects their companies.

Workers have been on a go-slow since the Supreme Court of Appeal upheld the reinstatement of the Democratic Alliance-led (DA) coalition’s mayor.

