Businesses remain closed in Pienaar outside Mbombela, Mpumalanga, as protests over fuel hikes continue.

Bricks and burning tyres have been used to blockade roads.

The road leading to the eMoyeni Mall in the area has also been closed for the second day.

Police are having their hands full trying to clear the roads.

Emoyeni Mall Manager Shadrack Maswanganyi says tenants are losing a lot of money.

He says the mall has been closed as a precautionary measure.

“It affects us a lot. Yesterday [Wednesday] we didn’t open the mall. Today [Thursday] we just came thinking we will open, but we think the situation is still bad. We [will] just keep our mall closed so that it is safe.”

“So that they [protesters] don’t come here to vandalise. But the problem they [are protesting against] is really affecting us. If [it’s] not this [fuel hike] it is the load shedding,” explains Maswanganyi.

