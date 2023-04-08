Some businesses in the small town of Haenertsburg, outside Polokwane, in Limpopo, say they are counting their losses due to the resumption of the annual Easter Pilgrimage of the St Engenas Zion Christian Church.

They believe tourists didn’t use the Haenertsburg route for fear of traffic congestion around Moria.

Haenetsburg is a popular tourist destination near Moria. The town is situated along the busy R71 road, approximately 20 kilometres from the church’s headquarters in Moria.

The St Engenas ZCC is hosting its first Easter conference in three years after a Covid-19 hiatus.

One business owner in the area thinks traffic concerns played a role this weekend. “We were expecting a lot of customers this long weekend but business is very slow right now. We do feel that if there was Moria that takes place every year, people are afraid that the roads are busy. People are afraid to drive this time of the year.”

VIDEO | Businesses in Haenertsburg losing out due to ZCC Easter Pilgrimage: