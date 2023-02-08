Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) has written an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, urging him to appoint qualified and competent people in particular departments.

This as speculation intensifies that he will reshuffle the cabinet.

The letter also comes ahead of Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) tomorrow.

BUSA has set out the views of business on the key characteristics of new ministers that it believes are required to resolve the complex challenges that the country is facing.

BUSA CEO Cas Coovadia says the challenges include the energy crisis that has affected the country’s investment prospects and ultimately harmed the economy.

“Investment and the embedded energy situation are a demonstration of this. What we’re saying is that get rid of the red tape. He’s appointed somebody in his office to deal with red tape, but we haven’t seen much progress in that in the last year. We are prepared to work with government to actually create a conducive environment. We hope that he will actually include this in his SONA. This is critical because there’s investment involved.”

SABC News Reporter Zoleka Qodashe outlines expectations ahead of the SONA: