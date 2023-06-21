Social media contributes enormously to the growth of small businesses according to the 2022 Datareportal Digital Overview report. South African social media users increased by 12% between 2021 and 2022. Among the new users are young entrepreneurs.

One of them is kota or bunny-chow entrepreneur Thabang Mosimane from Zeerust in North West.

“The outcome of using social media marketing is very good and is working for us. When people come here, they talk about Facebook, that they saw our kotas on Facebook and some people’s status on WhatsApp meaning that is working very nicely. The business was okay but after we advertised on Facebook, we started to receive more customers. Those who don’t have social media like old people, word of mouth is working for us,” says Mosimane.

Tshepo Mosheou is a community manager at Wunderman Thompson Advertising Agency.

“Social media platforms provide a vast audience base, allowing you to reach a wider audience and increase brand visibility. By consistently posting, engaging content and leveraging social sharing, you can expose your brand to potential customers who may have not been aware of your business otherwise. It also provides a direct and interactive channel to engage with your customers. You can respond to comments, messages and reviews promptly, showing your customers that you value their feedback and building strong relationship.”

-Report by Kagiso Keipopele