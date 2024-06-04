Business leaders urge parties to form a stable coalition

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Business leaders have urged political parties to accept the 2024 election results and work towards forming a stable coalition that puts the country first.

This African National Congress (ANC) has embarked on coalition negotiations with opposition parties after losing its parliamentary majority for the first time since 1994.

The ANC’s votes have fallen to just over 40% nationally.

This was followed by the Democratic Alliance (DA) with almost 22%, the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK) secured over 14% and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) over 9%.

Voter turnout was 58.61%.

Over 16 million South Africans voted in the 2024 elections.

The CEO of Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA), Busisiwe Mavuso, says this is a very difficult time for the country.

“We don’t want to see a chaotic coalition, we don’t want to see strained and ineffective decision making, we don’t want to see disunity within the coalition, we don’t want to see a coalition that is going to bring in a failure to implement even the most basic of services. I mean, think about the City of Joburg – eight mayors in two years. It has been absolutely chaotic. Coalitions can work. You just have to make sure that you get partners that will be of the single-minded focus. You need to make sure that the coalition is willing to compromise in favour of the greater good.”

