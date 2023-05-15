Local businesses in the Buffalo City Metro in the Eastern Cape have expressed great dissatisfaction over the malfunctional utilities billing system in the Metro.

Some businesses have been billed over R1 million which they claim is not consistent with their meter readings.

Local business owner Faizel Ramsay says the municipality should write off their bills as it has done with bigger businesses in the city.

“As an SMME, we have seen debts being written off with bigger establishments within the BCM, and I think that it is also fair that SMMEs also get the opportunity to be looked at so that the amnesty be granted to us and be written off,” says Ramsay!