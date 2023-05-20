Residents of Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga have pleaded with Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane to assist them with basic services during an Imbizo in Dwaarsloop.

The residents highlighted their concerns to the premier at the last day of a three day outreach programme in the area.

Lack of proper roads, water, and a high rate of crime are some of the challenges faced by the residents.

Mtsweni-Tsipane visited a number of government programmes in the area and interacted with the community members.

Some of the residents also accused police officers of colluding with criminals.

“The biggest challenge we are facing is lack of water and job opportunities. We are pleading with the premier to assist us with basic services. Premier, we need job opportunities, when you have these events, you call us, but with job opportunities, you don’t. The challenges that we are facing include, shortage of water, electricity, the crime rate is to high and police also involved,” says one resident.