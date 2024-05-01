BOSA aims to ensure there is one person employed in each home

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Build One South Africa (BOSA) leader, Mmusi Maimane, says his party’s priority is to ensure that there is a person with a job in every home.

He was speaking to supporters during what he termed a “non-Workers’ Day” mass protest in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.

He says in order to properly address unemployment in the province, the party will first address the energy crisis.

“If we really want to deal with the issues of unemployment in this country, then we need to first fix Eskom, get that working properly first. Then we need to fix our railway system so that our people have a cheaper mode of transport, then we need to fix our ports, because they are our greatest investment. We want to ensure we give our young people skills that can make them self-reliant.”

