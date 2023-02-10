Business Unity South Africa (Busa) has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) concentration on the energy crisis.

However, the organised business says it is not convinced that declaring a state of disaster will help address the crisis.

In a statement, Busa says mismanagement and lack of governance has created circumstances in which a state of disaster has to be declared.

It also believes that the appointment of a Minister for Electricity in the office of the President is a bad idea.

This will add to further confusion and turf wars rather than solve the problem.

Busa says Ramaphosa’s SONA is yet another example of failure to take bold decisions and opting instead for the soft and expensive option of adding another ministry rather than holding those responsible for the crisis accountable.

The business organisation has however welcomed the announcement of rooftop solar panels and that provision will be made in the budget speech.

It has also welcomed the President’s referral on economic opportunities in an effective just transition pathway.

Below is President Cyril Ramaphosa SONA Speech: