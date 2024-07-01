Busa urges South Africans to support new cabinet

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Business Unity South Africa (Busa) says the announcement of the new cabinet by President Cyril Ramaphosa ends the uncertainty about the successful establishment of a Government of National Unity (GNU).

In a statement, Busa says the announcement signals that South African leaders are now ready to put aside their differences and tackle the social and economic development tasks at hand.

The organisation’s CEO designate, Khulekani Mathe has also urged all South Africans to support the new cabinet.

Mathe says, “We are aware that not everybody will be happy with the appointments, but we call on all South Africans to unite behind the cabine. Our priorities as Busa include creating an environment to attract investment and professionalisation of public service and bring public finance under control.”

VIDEO: President Ramaphosa announces his new post-election multiparty National Executive:

SA cabinet by SABC Digital News