BUSA hails National Assembly for dignified first sitting

Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) says the dignified manner in which the election of the President and Parliament’s presiding officers was conducted is a testament to the country’s matured democracy.

President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa was voted in for another term of office on Friday, June 14.

Thoko Didiza of the African National Congress was elected Parliament Speaker while the Democratic Alliance’s Annelie Lotriet was elected Deputy Speaker.

BUSA Chief Executive Officer Cas Coovadia says the entity is eager to collaborate with Ramaphosa and members of the Government of National Unity, adding they also look forward to the appointment of cabinet members.

“We look forward to working with a newly appointed cabinet and with parliament, and commit ourselves as business to continue the partnership with government that we started approximately a year ago in the interest of our nation and in a way that we create an environment to attract investments and put our country into a sustainable growth path,” he says.

