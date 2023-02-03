A case of common assault and attempted murder against 55-year-old school bus driver has been postponed to Friday next week in the Hoopstad Magistrate’s Court.

Mosuwe Molaba was arrested on Wednesday after a video in which he is seen assaulting and strangling a 17-year-old learner in the bus, went viral.

Police say the learner was with others at a bus stop at Oranjekuil farm in Hoopstad when the driver arrived and started reading the names on a list which excluded the learner’s name. The boy then went into the bus to ask him why his name was not on the list.

The bus driver allegedly started to assault and strangle him. The boy got off the bus and reported the incident to his mother.

Molaba is expected to apply for bail in his next court appearance.

