The funerals of the 22 people who died in a head-on collision between a bus and a cash-in-transit vehicle on Monday have begun in some parts of Makhado, Limpopo.

The two vehicles collided on Monday afternoon on the N1 just before the Hendrik Verwoerd tunnels, outside Louis Trichardt.

Some of the families of the deceased have asked the government to intervene and ensure that dependents are taken care of.

Funerals for victims of Limpopo bus accidents take place this weekend

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

51-year-old Azwindini Moraba was among those who died on impact after a Mabirimisa bus collided with a cash-in-transit vehicle. Moraba’s daughter Luthendo says that she keeps hoping her mother will walk through the gate.

As the Moraba family comes to terms with their tragic loss, another family will have to begin the journey of identifying their loved one, after the discovery of a body floating in the river on Thursday, where the bus had plunged into the water.

Other families have called on the government to ensure that the dependents of breadwinners who were killed in the crash are taken care of.

More funerals are expected to take place over the weekend.