Burying people in existing graves unacceptable: Cultural expert

Cultural Expert Dr Mafika Lubisi says the recent incidents of killing and burying of victims on top of other deceased graves in Pienaar Township near Mbombela in Mpumalanga, is a sign that people have lost their uBuntu (Africanness).

This after police exhumed remains of a six-year-old Junior Mabandla and 36-year-old Bonisiwe Mabuza in shallow graves in separate graveyards, a few days ago.

The two were killed in separate incidents after Mabandla and Mabuza were reported missing.

Lubisi says traditional and political leaders should work together to curb such crimes.

“Committing such a crime, burying someone on top of another one, you are in fact putting that particular person who was buried before in a very precarious situation in that when the families of the one who was buried before come to do their rituals, they will do it in the wrong place. Because, there are two spirits here who are going to clash. Someone who has committed such a crime is someone who will not be accepted in any community. In fact, in the older days, that particular person was going to be killed instantly without any doubt.”

