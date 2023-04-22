Police have confirmed that the charred body found in Thabo Bester’s cell number 35 at the Mangaung Correctional Centre in the Free State has been identified.

The body was used to fake the suicide of rapist and murderer Bester during his escape from prison in 2022.

Police say it has been positively identified after a direct match was made with the deceased’s biological mother who is from Bloemfontein. The mother has not yet been named.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says, “The family has been notified by the Investigating Officer. As difficult as these news are the SAPS is pleased to bring closure to the family. No further comment will be provided.”

Meanwhile, lawyers representing high-profile doctor, Mmereka Ntshani popularly known “Dr Pashy” say their client has opened a forgery, fraud, theft and uttering case against Dr Nandipha Magudumana and TK Nkwana, also known as Thabo Bester.

Magudumana and Bester were arrested in Tanzania weeks ago with the Home Affairs Minister telling the media that Magudumana was found in possession of Dr Pashy’s documents in that country.

Lawyers say the case by Dr Pashy was opened at the Sandton Police Station and has been transferred to Sinoville. Bester is back in court on the 16th of May in connection with his escape case.

Magudumana and the other accused are expected to apply for bail in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on the third and fourth of May.

“Dr Pashy” opens criminal case against Magudumana, Bester: