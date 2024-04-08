Burmester triumphs at LIV Golf tour

Reading Time: < 1 minute

South Africa’s Dean Burmester has made a breakthrough on the LIV Golf tour with victory at its Miami tournament.

Burmester has beaten the former US Master champion, Sergio Garcia of Spain, with a par at the second playoff hole to capture the title at the Trump National Doral golf course in Florida.

The pair were tied after three rounds on 205 -11-under-par – one stroke clear of American Matthew Wolff.

It was Burmester’s third title in a little over four months.

He also won the Joburg Open and South African championships in November and December last year. Both tournaments are DP World Tour events.

Burmester’s teammate, Louis Oosthuizen, finished in a tie for seventh, four strokes off the pace.