Burkina Faso’s military government has ordered a UN senior official to leave the country immediately without giving a reason..

In a statement by the military junta, Barbara Manzi, the UN’s resident coordinator in Burkina Faso was labelled as persona non grata and demanded she leaves on Friday.

Burkina Faso, one of the world’s poorest countries, is reportedly in the grips of militant insurgency linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State.

This has resulted in thousands of civilians being killed and created one of the continent’s fastest-growing humanitarian crises.

The UN provides some essential services, including supplying food for thousands of malnourished children.