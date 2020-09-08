KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu says the victim will have to live with a scar for the rest of their life.

KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu says the two learners who have been suspended for bullying a fellow learner from a school in northern Zululand, will learn their fate in a week.

A video that has gone viral on social media, shows a learner being attacked.

Mshengu says that the issue of bullying is becoming more prevalent at schools across the province.

“Almost every month in the department we are facing a case of bullying. We have acted swiftly in a number of instances that have been reported to us including assisting the families of victims to open cases but the unfortunate part is when we expel learners from the school and the law compels us to find another school for this particular learner, so we can ensure the right to education is prioritised.”

In the video below, Mshengu says the victim will have to live with a scar for the rest of their life:

In January, a Modiri Secondary School learner in Garankuwa was arrested after a video went viral on social media showing the learner bullying and assaulting her counterpart.

In the video below, Gauteng Education Department Spokesperson Steve Mabona says the learner has been suspended:

The Teddy Bear Clinic’s Dr. Shaheda Omar says child bullies are usually children who are crying out for help: