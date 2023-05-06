The Blue Bulls starting 15 is unchanged for their showdown against the Stormers, with just two tweaks to the bench.

The Pretoria side is looking for consistency and to buck the trend that has leaned in favour of the Cape side in this storied rivalry.

Bulls coach Jake White was not about to put a spin on this clash, not until his side gets the better of the Stormers.

White says, “A big week, a knock out game against a really good Stormers team, They are the champions , 10 incumbent springboks playing at home, I think they have lost one game in the last couple of months, so it is one of those massive games for us here at the Bulls.”

The Sharks are still reeling from the loss of Siya Kolisi and Curwin Bosch to injury.

Lukhanyo Am will captain the Durban side against Leinster of Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Their director of rugby, Neil Powell took the underdog mantle with both hands, hoping that would give his team the freedom to cause an upset.

Powell says, “I guess it does give us a bit of a freedom, the pressure is obviously on them to be successful in this game, they have done well to beat Toulouse here a week ago, so they will obviously be up for this game as well. They are definitely the favourites but I think it does give us the opportunity to throw everything at them and basically we have got nothing to lose.”